On Daughter’s Day, Aparshakti Khurana pens an emotional note for Arzoie; ‘Promise to lend you a shoulder when you need one’

New Delhi: Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who recently became father to a baby girl, penned a heart-warming message to celebrate her first Daughters' Day.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Aparshakti shared a selfie in which his daughter Arzoie can be seen resting her head on his right shoulder while his wife Aakriti Ahuja puts her head on his left shoulder, making an adorable family picture.

Along with the photo, the 'Helmet' star wrote a beautiful message, addressing his daughter.

"Dear Arzoie, It feels like I've known this name since forever. Like you were a part of me long before you actually became a part. Daughters are a blessing, the world says so. But you Arzoie, you are a manifestation of our purest dreams. We've been waiting for you since forever and now our world feels complete because we have you in it," he wrote in the caption.

The new dad promised to be there for her always, through thick and thin.

"Today on your first daughter's day, I promise to lend you a shoulder when you need one. A gossip buddy by the day and your 3 AM friend by the night (when you just want to vent/bitch it out). I promise to be both. I promise to be your BFF and do as many cool Social Media trends as you would want me to. Sometimes, we'll also let mumma @aakritiahuja join the gang. She seems like a fun person. @arzoie.a.khurana #Arziyaan we love you! Happy first Daughter's Day," he added.

Aparshakti and Aakriti welcomed Arzoie on August 27, 2021.