On Dharmendra's 85th birthday, here are some of his unseen pics with family

New Delhi: Veteran star Dharmendra turned 85 on Tuesday (December 8). On his special day, his children Bobby Deol and Esha Deol took to social media to post lovely wishes for their father. "Love you Papa... Happy Birthday," Bobby Deol wrote as he shared an old picture with Dharmendra. It features the father-son duo twinning in matching black shirts.

Esha Deol's post, too, featured them twinning in white and blue. She wrote, "Holding on to this hand for eternity. Love you papa. Happy Birthday. Wish you happiness & the best of health always."

Meanwhile, on Dharmendra's special day, we have also collated a few unseen photos of him with his family. We bet you haven't seen these pictures. Take a look:

Sunny and Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's sons with his first wife Prakash Kaur, whom he married in 1954. Apart from Sunny and Bobby, the couple is parents to daughters Vijayta and Ajeeta.

Dharmendra, in 1979, married actress Hema Malini, but he didn't divorce Prakash Kaur. Esha and Ahana Deol are their daughters.

Dharmendra is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. He has completed over 60 years in the industry.

Happy birthday, Dharmendra!