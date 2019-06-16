close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Father's Day 2019

On Father's Day, Abhishek and Shweta have the sweetest thing to say to Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan too shared a post on Father's Day. Here's what he wrote.

On Father&#039;s Day, Abhishek and Shweta have the sweetest thing to say to Amitabh Bachchan
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shwetabachchan

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan and his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared some endearing posts on Father's Day to wish their father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan on the special ocassion. 

Big B too shared a post on Father's Day but first, we'll take a look at what the Bachchan siblings posted. 

Shweta shared two monochrome pictures of herself with her dad and attached beautiful notes to it. "The first of his name," read the caption to her first post while for the second, she wrote, "I don’t know if I believe in mirrors to souls, but when we smile, you and I, our noses crinkle in the same way, as if choreographed, and our cheeks balloon up just so...to see your face at the end of a long day makes me feel I’m home, no matter where in the world we are, so maybe, just maybe, when I look at us in a picture, sharing a joke, I become a believer," adding the hashtag 'Carried Away on Father's Day.'

Here are her posts:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The first of his name #happyfathersday - @avigowariker

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 

Abhishek shared a picture of himself holding his father and wrote, "My hero, my inspiration... My father! Happy Father's day, buddy."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My hero, my inspiration... My father! Happy Father's day buddy. #MyFatherMyHero

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan posted that he doesn't understand what Father's Day is, as for him, everyday is Father’s Day. To his tweet, he added a special note for Shweta and to the photographer who clicked them - Avinash Gowarikar.

“Yeh Father’s Day kya hota hai meri to samajh me nahi aya mere liye to har din Father’s Day hota hai lekin @avigowarikar ne ye tasveer le ke daal di hai to mai use sweekarta hun, dhanyawaad. (I don't understand what is Father’s Day, as for me, everyday is Father’s Day. but Avinash Gowarikar has clicked this picture and I accept it, thank you)".

Sweet, isn't it?

How did you celebrate Father's Day? Tell us in the comments section below.

Tags:
Father's Day 2019Amitabh BachchanAbhishek BachchanShweta Bachchan Nanda
Next
Story

India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019: Saif Ali Khan watches match at Old Trafford with this co-star - Pics inside

Must Watch

PT1M3S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news of the day