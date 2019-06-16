On Father's Day, Abhishek and Shweta have the sweetest thing to say to Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan and his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared some endearing posts on Father's Day to wish their father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan on the special ocassion.

Big B too shared a post on Father's Day but first, we'll take a look at what the Bachchan siblings posted.

Shweta shared two monochrome pictures of herself with her dad and attached beautiful notes to it. "The first of his name," read the caption to her first post while for the second, she wrote, "I don’t know if I believe in mirrors to souls, but when we smile, you and I, our noses crinkle in the same way, as if choreographed, and our cheeks balloon up just so...to see your face at the end of a long day makes me feel I’m home, no matter where in the world we are, so maybe, just maybe, when I look at us in a picture, sharing a joke, I become a believer," adding the hashtag 'Carried Away on Father's Day.'

Abhishek shared a picture of himself holding his father and wrote, "My hero, my inspiration... My father! Happy Father's day, buddy."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan posted that he doesn't understand what Father's Day is, as for him, everyday is Father’s Day. To his tweet, he added a special note for Shweta and to the photographer who clicked them - Avinash Gowarikar.

“Yeh Father’s Day kya hota hai meri to samajh me nahi aya mere liye to har din Father’s Day hota hai lekin @avigowarikar ne ye tasveer le ke daal di hai to mai use sweekarta hun, dhanyawaad. (I don't understand what is Father’s Day, as for me, everyday is Father’s Day. but Avinash Gowarikar has clicked this picture and I accept it, thank you)".

