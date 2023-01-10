topStoriesenglish
HRITHIK ROSHAN

HBD Hrithik Roshan: From ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ to ‘Ghungroo’, a look at his iconic dances moves!

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: A look at the actor's most famous and iconic dance moves. Bollywood's 'Greek God' turned 49 years old today.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:18 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan is definitely one of the best dancers in the Hindi film industry and he has always set the screen on fire every time he shook his leg. Everything about the charming celeb impresses his fans, whether it`s his effortless moves or his sweet expressions. As the actor turns a year older today, take a look at some of his iconic hook steps. 

1. Ek Pal Ka Jeena 

The peppy dance track from Hrithik`s debut film `Khao Naa.. Pyaar Hai` established him as one of the best dancers in the Hindi film industry back in 2000. His cross-leg steps and hands move in the song became widely popular in the industry, and even younger generations of dancers are trying their hands at it. 

2. Dhoom Again 

Hrithik portrayed a negative character for the first time in his career in `Dhoom 2` and gathered a lot of appreciation for his amazing performance. His outstanding moves and flexibility in the title track `Dhoom Again` made the fans go crazy. The hook step of the song became extremely popular among his fans.

 3. Tu Meri 

Hrithik set the stage on fire with his outstanding dance moves and hot chemistry with actor Katrina Kaif who danced perfectly in sync with him. The song was a smash hit and the signature step of the song became densely popular among Hrithik`s fans and it became one of the best dancing numbers of his career. 

4. Ghungroo  

Ghungroo`s hook step quickly became popular, and people couldn`t stop admiring how easily Hrithik swayed to the beats. The song was a part of the action thriller film `War` which was declared a blockbuster hit. Actor Vani Kapoor matched Hrithik step by step in the song. 

5. You are my Soniya 

Hrithik`s moves in the song became an instant hit among the young, and many attempted to recreate his steps on the hook line `Keh do Na, keh do na, you are my Soniya.` Hrithik`s effortless dance moves and hot chemistry with Kareena Kapoor made the song a big hit. 

We wish Hrithik a very Happy Birthday!

