On Hrithik Roshan's birthday, former wife Sussanne Khan shares a heartwarming post, calls him 'best daddy'

New Delhi: The desi Greek God, Hrithik Roshan turns 46 this birthday (January 10) and social media is abuzz with wishes pouring in from all walks of life. Former wife and close friend Sussanne Khan too decided to greet him a 'happy birthday' on social media and with a heartwarming post.

She took to Instagram and shared a beautiful collage of pics in a video format but it's her caption which is winning us all over. She wrote: Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know..#tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo

Sussanne and Hrithik along with their friends and family recently headed for a vacation to the snow-capped mountains.

Well, the duo had a fairytale wedding on December 20, 2000. However, the couple got separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. The duo is blessed with two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Both Hrithik and Sussanne have maintained cordial relations with each other and continue to hang out together with their kids post-divorce.

On the work front, Hrithik delivered a power-packed performance in 'War' co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The YRF venture turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of 2019.