हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nimrat Kaur

On Independence Day, Nimrat Kaur says we've been deprived of freedom

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, actress Nimrat Kaur shares how we all have been deprived of freedom in different ways amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

On Independence Day, Nimrat Kaur says we&#039;ve been deprived of freedom
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, actress Nimrat Kaur shares how we all have been deprived of freedom in different ways amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"Freedom is something that all of us have been deprived of in different ways of late. The freedom to walk, meet people, hug someone when you meet them. I feel the concept of freedom and to be able to exercise your basic rights, there's never been a better time for us to appreciate that and for us not to take anything for granted," Nimrat told IANS.

Nimrat, whose late father was a part of the Indian Army, also shared that we should never forget the sacrifices made by our ancestors for India's independence.

"We should remember the sacrifices our forefathers made to have us where we are today," she said.

The actress also opened up on how she does not take anything for granted during the ongoing pandemic.

"Freedom for me as an individual today, I don't take anything for granted and I'm so thankful to God for the basic things that I can do like meeting people and talking to them. So much has been taken away from us. It's a very interesting time when our basic way of living has been challenged," she expressed.

On the work front, Nimrat recently wrapped shooting for her upcoming film 'Dasvi' where she features alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nimrat KaurIndependence DayIndependence Day 2021I-DayIndian ArmyIndiaAt75
Next
Story

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton may collaborate for Netflix project

Must Watch

PT18M23S

India@75 | Independence Day 2021: Flute player Paras Nath mesmerizes the audience with his performance