On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, sister Anshula shares inside cake-cutting video - Watch

New Delhi: Late legendary actress and first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday on March 6. On her birthday eve, the stunning star cut not one but four cakes in the presence of her family members.

Sister Anshula Kapoor shared a video of Janhvi blowing the birthday candles and cutting her cake with family. She put it up on her Instagram story which was later shared by many fan clubs on social media.

Watch it here:

Janhvi was last night spotted outside Arjun Kapoor's residence. Looks like that's where the party took place.

The birthday girl donned a pretty white co-ords wearing a knotted crop top and wide pants - all in ivory. And not to forget her shoes which were also bright white.

Janhvi Kapoor is hailed as one of the promising newcomers in the industry and is known for her fashion game.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Dharma Productions's 'Dostana 2' with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She will also be seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and is a biopic based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war.

'The Kargil Girl' will release on March 13, 2020.