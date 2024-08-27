On Janmashtami 2024, 'Kantara' Fame Rishab Shetty Celebrates Festival With Wife And Kids!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, the National Award winner Rishab Shetty spent some quality time with wife Pragathi and kids - Ranvir Shetty and Raadya Shetty, capturing some heartfelt beautiful moments on the festival.

Rishab Shetty and his wife, Pragathi Shetty, took to social media to share some really cute and heartwarming pictures of their kids who were seen celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, dressed in the attire of Lord Krishna and Radha. They further added the caption: “Krishna Janmashtami celebration at our house...Happy Krishna Janmashtami to all. #krishnajanmashtami #krishnajanmashtami”

On the work front, Rishab Shetty is currently working on delivering a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.