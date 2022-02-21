हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan

On Jeh’s 1st birthday, Kareena Kapoor shares adorable post for her ‘beta’ with his elder brother Taimur!

As her second son Jeh turned one today, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and posted a sweet birthday wish for the little one.

On Jeh’s 1st birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable post for her ‘beta’ with his elder brother Taimur!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: As her second son Jeh turned one today, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and posted a sweet birthday wish for the little one.

She shared a candid picture of her firstborn Taimur with Jeh. In the image, the brothers can be seen crawling on the floor.

 

Giving the picture a hilarious touch, Kareena captioned it as, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today..let's explore the world together ...ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere...Happy birthday My Jeh baba...My life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond."

 

As soon as Kareena shared the image, fans and members from the film industry chimed into the comment section to wish Jeh a happy birthday.

"Jeh Baba," actor Amrita Arora commented, adding a string of red heart emojis to it.

 

"Happy birthday Jeh Jaan. Love you always. And Tim too," Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba wrote.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur, and last year, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena Kapoor Khanadorable postson Jehangir Ali KhaTaimur Ali Khanbirthday postJeh turns one
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone gets trolled for hosting ‘Gehraiyaan’ success bash; netizens say 'Success for what?'

Must Watch

PT11M16S

News Rush: CM Yogi's public meeting in Lucknow