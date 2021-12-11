हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
John Abraham

John Abraham's bizarre explanation on what causes heart attack leaves netizens perplexed!

John Abraham talked about how stress is bad for health, he even gave an analogy of how oil reacts with water. The actor even said that Triglycerides are like ‘bubbles’ in the blood.

John Abraham&#039;s bizarre explanation on what causes heart attack leaves netizens perplexed!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Actor John Abraham recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film Satyameva Jayate 2 along with co-star Divya Khosla Kumar, and no that's not the news. Fans are bemused with his bizarre explanation given on the show about how a heart attack occurs. 

John Abraham talked about how stress is bad for health, he even gave an analogy of how oil reacts with water. The actor even said that Triglycerides are like ‘bubbles’ in the blood, which when they travel to the heart cause a heart attack, induced by stress.

This explanation of a heart attack has left netizens dumbstruck. Take a look at some reactions: 

John Abraham's actioner Satyameva Jayate 2 hit the theatres on Thursday (November 25) this year. The Milap Zaveri directorial is a sequel to the 2018 film 'Satyameva Jayate'.  Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni play titular roles.

In the 2018 release, John Abrahan played a police officer and a common man. Similar to the first part, the sequel will revolve around John fighting against injustice and power imbalance.

In Satyamev Jayate 2, Nora Fatehi's sizzling song 'Kusu Kusu' also became a highlight. 

 

