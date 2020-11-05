On Karwa Chauth, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's adorable video takes over the internet - Watch

New Delhi: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who got married just a few days ago, celebrated their first Karwa Chauth on Wednesday. The newlyweds gave a sneak peek of their celebrations by posting identical videos on their respective Instagram timeline and fans are going gaga over Neha's look.

She wore a red suit and aced her look with sindoor, bridal chura (bangles) and mehendi. Neha lip-synced to 'Mehndi Da Rang Guda Guda' song while flaunting her Karwa Chauth look and later in the video, her husband makes an entry and plants a kiss on her cheek.

"Is video k Liye bht zyada wait kiya, have been seeing so many couple videos and now I feel sooo lucky that finally I can proudly post videos with my beautiful wife Neha Kakkar. I love you meri zindagi. Shukar hai," Rohanpreet wrote while sharing the video.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married in October in Delhi. They had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place. The couple married at a Gurudwara in Delhi, followed by another ceremony in the evening.