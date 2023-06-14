Kirron Kher Turns 71: Anupam Kher Shares Moving Birthday Note

Veteran actress and politician Kirron Kher celebrates her 71st birthday on June 14, 2023. Known for her exceptional performances and humble nature, she has been receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from fellow actors and filmmakers, political colleagues, and loved ones. Joining in the joyous occasion, her actor-husband, Anupam Kher extended his warm wishes and acknowledged her remarkable accomplishments. In a special note, he highlighted significant milestones in her life, from her early days in Indian theatre to her courageous battle with cancer, praising her for "always emerging as a winner.”

The couple first met nearly 50 years ago and have been married for almost 38 years now.

Along with his birthday post, the actor also shared a few throwback pictures with his wife and it can be said that Kirron looks every bit gorgeous! In his heartfelt message, Anupam Kher wished his wife a long, happy, peaceful, and healthy life, emphasising that their association spanned nearly half a century.

"I saw you first time in 1974 at Deptt of #IndianTheatre in Chandigarh. You were the star student of #PanjabUniversity. Brilliant in studies, national Badminton player, established theatre actress and larger than life," he wrote, adding that the actress still remains the same even after 50 years and has fought life’s toughest battles head-on to always emerged a winner.

Check:

Happy Birthday #Kirron! May God give you long, happy, peaceful and healthy life! I have known you for close to fifty years now. I saw you first time in 1974 at Deptt of #IndianTheatre in Chandigarh. You were the star student of #PanjabUniversity. Brilliant in studies, national… pic.twitter.com/wDbZJfcW3M — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2023

The photos include nostalgic images of a young Kirron Kher, a throwback picture of the couple, and a snapshot of Kirron posing alongside her son Sikander Kher. Additionally, the post presents a collage of captivating black-and-white photographs showcasing the couple's timeless bond.

While fans showered the post with heart-warming wishes and greetings for Kirron Kher, Sikander Kher also penned a sweet note for his mother. "To a lean mean fighting machine.. here’s wishing you good health and everything your heart desires.. I love you the most in the world .. Happy birthday माँ #KirronKher #Birthday #Maa," he wrote along with an old picture with his mother.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher's marriage

The actors met for the first time in Chandigarh when Kirron Kher was already married to her first husband, Gautam Berry. While they had no connections in the beginning, things started to change after both of them began facing issues in their respective marriages.

After divorcing their partners, they got married in 1985. Sikander Kher is the actress' son from her first marriage.