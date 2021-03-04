हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hardik Pandya

On ladylove Natasa Stankovic's birthday, cricketer Hardik Pandya shares loved-up romantic pics!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Serbian beauty Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday on March 4 and to make her day special, doting partner Hardik Pandya dropped an adorable photo album. 

The loved-up pictures of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are too mushy and also a few of the photos have the little munchkin Agastya posing too. 

Hardik wrote in the caption: Happy birthday my baby. It’s your birthday but I feel you gave me the best gift ever as Agastya I am blessed. Years and years together

For all those who don't know, Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring in January, last year. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy home on July 30, 2020, naming their baby boy Agastya. 

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni. 

 

 

