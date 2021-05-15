On Madhuri Dixit’s birthday, husband Dr Sriram Nene shares a throwback pic to wish his soulmate!

New Delhi: On Madhuri Dixit’s 54th birthday, doting husband Dr Sriram Nene shared a throwback picture of the couple to wish his beloved wife on her special day.

The picture belonged to the year 1999, when the beautiful couple got married. In the photo, the couple can be seen smiling and getting clicked.

Dr Shriram Nene took to Instagram to share a picture of them together and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my soul mate, @madhuridixitnene Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love and many happy returns of the day! #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit #DrNene.”

Madhuri shot to fame with films like ‘Saajan’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ and ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ among others.

On the work front, Madhuri is currently judging a dance show ‘Dance Deewane 3’ alongside Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. The ‘Devdas’ actress was last seen in ‘Kalank’, which released in 2019.