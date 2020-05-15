On Madhuri Dixit's 53rd birthday, a look at her illustrious movie career!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has an ocean of fan following across the globe. On May 15, she celebrates her 53rd birthday. The actress made her debut in movies with 1984 film 'Abodh'. But it was with 1988 release 'Tezaab' that Madhuri tasted success. She became a top B-Town actress and featured in superhit blockbusters such as Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Ilaaka, Tridev, Thanedaar and Khalnayak amongst many others.

Madhuri also gained fandom with movies like Kishen Kanhaiya, Prem Pratigyaa, Saajan and Raja. The actress has bagged six Filmfare Awards so far and during the 90s and early 2000 was the highest-paid actress. In 2008, Madhuri was awarded the Padma Shri honour Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of the country for her contribution in the field of cinema and art.

Films like Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Dil To Pagal Hai made her a sensational star of the Indian cinema. Anjaam, Pukar, Mrityudand and Lajja showed off her acting brilliance. She portrayed Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's character Chandramukhi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic blockbuster 'Devdas'.

Madhuri Dixit married Shriram Madhav Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles on October 17, 1999. The couple is blessed with two sons Arin and Ryan. She took a brief break from acting to focus on her personal life but made a comeback in 2007 with 'Aaja Nachle'.

Known for her exemplary dancing skills, her fans throng theatres to watch her perform.

She went on to star in critically acclaimed movies like 'Dedh Ishqiya', 'Gulaab Gang' amongst others.

She even made her Marathi debut with 'Bucket List' in 2018. Madhuri Dixit Nene has lent her voice and support to several social causes as well.

Madhuri's presence on the small-screens as a reality show judge on several dance shows has been a new feather in her cap. She was last seen in 2019 release 'Kalank'.

Here's wishing her a very happy birthday!