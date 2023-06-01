On Malaika Arora's Pregnancy Rumours, Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor Breaks His Silence With A Message For Trolls

New Delhi: Bollywood's most sought-after couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the talk of the town almost every other day. Hogging limelight for their outings, glam pictures or even private vacays - fans wanna dig out all the goss related to the gorgeous-looking duo. But often speculations about their impending wedding or more recently about Malaika's pregnancy have been floating on social media. Strongly reacting to the rumours, Arjun hit back at haters.

ARJUN KAPOOR ON FAKE NEWS

In his latest interview with Bollywood Bubble, Arjun Kapoor has reacted to such false reporting and what impact it has on the star couple. "Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that's been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession,” he said.

Arjun Kapoor added, "There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you're going to write something that is very very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. At the same time, I said we all learn. I'm hoping that perhaps this is a stepping stone to a better conversation for me with all of you. To make sure that these things don't happen because I've never hidden…” adding that the craft of acting is suffering due to media outlets being more interested in other aspects such as “jokes you can find within a review to entertain people…"

ARJUN KAPOOR ON MALAIKA ARORA'S PREGNANCY NEWS

For the uninitiated, last year, Arjun blasted a news site for carrying out fake news on Malaika's pregnancy. On Instagram Story, he put out a screengrab of the report and wrote, “This is the lowest you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive, and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives."

Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. She was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan but they got divorced in 2016. The couple continues to stay friends and are co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan.