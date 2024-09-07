On Mira Rajput’s Birthday, Hubby Shahid Kapoor Drops Awwdorable Message!

As Mira Rajput turned 30 on Saturday, her husband and star Shahid Kapoor got all romantic as he said the birthday girl is all his and he cannot believe his luck.

Shahid posted a slew of pictures of his wife Mira, whom he tagged as “magic and beautiful inside out.” The first image had Mira dressed in a red outfit, the next few images had her posing with their family members and the last photographs had just her with the actor.

“She is magic. She is beautiful inside out. She is strong , she is loving and her smile lights up my heart. This birthday girl is all mine and I can’t believe my luck. Happy birthday you beautiful thing. May god bless you always and forever my love,” Shahid wrote as the caption.

Shahid and Mira, who is 13 years younger to the star, got married in Gurgaon in 2015. They met through the Dharmic religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016. It was in 2018, when they had their son Zain.

On the work front, Shahid has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film “Deva”. He had also shared a video of himself dancing on the song “Dhan Te Nan” from his film “Kaminey”, which released in 2009.

He had shared a video, where he could be seen in his avatar of a cop donning a white shirt, Khakee pants and a gun in his holster.

He wrote in the caption, “When DEVA did the dhante daan. No better way to wrap a film. Was such a special feeling. This one’s coming to give you a JOLT. #gohardorgohome #lovethisshit I’ts a wrap on this monster of a film that took everything from me. I can’t wait to share it with you all on 14th February”.

In the movie, Shahid will be seen playing a defiant police officer, while Pooja Hegde stars as the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

‘Deva’ is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, and promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama. The action spectacle wrapped up with a high-energy song sequence, shot over the last four days in Mumbai. The song is choreographed by Bosco Martis.