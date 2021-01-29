On my last three films, the sets were plastic-free and there was no use of single-use plastic: Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar is an environmentally conscious citizen who has taken up climate conservation as a cause to raise awareness among fellow Indians. The actress recently launched an online and offline initiative called Climate Warrior through which she is mobilising citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment.

Bhumi Pednekar thanked her industry’s role in constantly coming forward to raise awareness about climate conservation and zero-waste.

“The support that my fraternity gave that campaign was immense. And it’s just not that campaign. There is a certain change in the mindset that we have seen like within the fraternity as well, you know. My last three films, the sets were plastic-free. There was no use of single-use plastic. The crew were steel water bottles. These are very productive steps because the kind of garbage that is like – that comes out of a film set is large. And this is a conversation that I have with most of my film teams,” informed Bhumi.

On World Environment Day last year, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, etc came forward for Bhumi’s 'One Wish For The Earth' initiative and urged everyone to plant more trees and do their bit to take care of their environment. Last Diwali, Bhumi wished her industry by sending her colleagues' saplings that they could plant in their homes.

“Another thing that I talk to the team with is about wastage of food and the industry is doing whatever it can to ensure this doesn’t happen on sets. Like, for example, on Durgamati, because that was my last project that I shot for before the pandemic, all the excess food was distributed in a very hygienic way to people who are less fortunate. There were extra meals cooked onset that we could distribute to people. It was a completely pet bottle-free set. So, these are the productive changes that we have to bring about,” she adds.