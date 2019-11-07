On National Cancer Awareness Day, Sonali Bendre urges everyone to undergo health check-ups

New Delhi: On National Cancer Awareness Day this year, actress and Cancer survivor Sonali Bendre took to her social media account and in a strong heartwarming post urged everyone to undergo medical examinations and not ignore your body.

Sonali wrote in the post caption: “#YouCanToday This #NationalCancerAwarenessDay, make sure you pledge to protect yourself and your family/friend by scheduling a health checkup. Be aware and do the tests, especially if cancer runs in your family... because trust me, early detection saves lives! You can make a difference. Commit to getting a test done today. Get someone you care about to do the same.”

The National Cancer Awareness Day is observed in India on November 7 every year.

It was first announced by the Union Minister for Health, Harsh Vardhan in 2014. with an intent to create awareness about various types of deadly cancers which exist in the body.

The day is marked to focus on the early detection and cure of cancer.

Also, there is a need for dialogue on cancer, its prevention and how to fight it like a warrior.

Sonali underwent treatment for high-grade cancer which had metastasised in New York City returned back to the bay this year. She spent a couple of months at NYC and returned to Mumbai recently.

The actress kept her fans posted about each and every phase of her journey while battling the disease. The actress even shared pictures of going bald with her fans and never really shied away from talking about it. She is currently recovering well.