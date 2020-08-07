हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Handloom Day

On National Handloom Day, Kangana Ranaut urges people to choose vocal for local!

The actress has always spoken about her love for ethics and Indian outfits and design. Also, she has been spotted wearing handloom collection sarees on multiple occasions.


Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut might not be officially on any social media platform but her team is quite an avid user of the medium. On the occasion of National Handloom day (August 7), the 'Manikarnika' actress who happens to an ardent supporter of weavers and handloom had something interesting to share via her Team.

Kangana's Team took to Twitter and wrote: Most of us have more than we can consume, Fashion industry has become one of the most damaging industries for our environment, new challenges call for new resolves, lets promote our own Indian organic fabric industries and preserve the planet #NationalHandloomDay

She further tweeted: When we choose Handloom we choose to elevate our poor weavers out of poverty, we choose vocal for local, we choose our Mother Earth, we choose love for every single being on this planet #NationalHandloomDay

The actress has always spoken about her love for ethics and Indian outfits and design. Also, she has been spotted wearing handloom collection sarees on multiple occasions.

 

