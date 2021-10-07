हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navratri 2021

On Navratri, Urvashi Rautela shares divine pic from Joshimath in Uttarakhand - See Photo

Sharad Navratri begins from today and will last till Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 15, 2021.

On Navratri, Urvashi Rautela shares divine pic from Joshimath in Uttarakhand - See Photo
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Urvashi Rautela took to her social media handle and shared a beautiful photo of her standing at the backdrop of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. The picturesque landscape will win your heart.

Urvashi Rautela captioned the post as, Navratri greetings to everyone Let us all pray that the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring you eternal peace and happiness. That they protect you from all wrongdoings and grant all your wishes. Happy Navratri to you and your family.

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शक्तिरूपेण संस्थिता,
नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः।।

ॐ जयन्ती मंगला काली भद्रकाली कपालिनी।
दुर्गा क्षमा शिवा धात्री स्वाहा स्वधा नमोऽस्तुते।।

नवार्ण मंत्र 'ॐ ऐं ह्रीं क्लीं चामुण्डायै विच्चै'

सर्वमंगल मांगल्ये शिवे सर्वार्थ साधिके।
शरण्ये त्र्यंबके गौरी नारायणि नमोऽस्तुते।।

Sharad Navratri begins from today and will last till Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 15, 2021.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”. 

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan. 

Urvashi Rautela will be making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film "The Legend" opposite Saravana. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Navratri 2021Sharad Navratri 2021Navratri 2021 wishesUrvashi RautelaDussehra 2021Vijayadashami 2021Joshimath UttarakhandNavratri celebrations
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi recalls working as a waitress at 16, says 'customers can be mean'

Must Watch

PT1M37S

NCB remand of 2 people including Aryan Khan ends today, will be produced in court