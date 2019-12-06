On Navya Naveli Nanda's birthday, mommy Shweta and mamu Abhishek Bachchan post adorable pics!

New Delhi: Author and socialite Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda's gorgeous daughter Navya Naveli Nanda celebrates her birthday on December 6. As she turns a year older, mommy dearest and mamu Abhishek Bachchan decided to wish her on social media.

Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and shared an adorable birthday post along with beautiful pictures of Navya. Mommy Shweta wrote a heartwarming note in the caption which reads: Happy Birthday Nablooz you light up every life you touch, and mine the most. Squeeze you Cheezu ! Love you crazy loads

And mamu Abhishek Bachchan wrote: Happy birthday my Navya. Mamu loves you very much. #MyPartnerInKicks

Navya is a hugely popular star kid on social media and has several fan pages dedicated to her. A few years back speculation about her making a Bollywood entry had caught fire but it turned out to be a mere rumour.

The young and pretty Navya is a fitness enthusiast and often shares her workout pictures and videos on social media. Navya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

She is reportedly pursuing her higher education from Fordham University in New York.

Here's wishing her a very happy birthday!