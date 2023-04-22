On Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya and Eid, Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Extends Heartfelt Wishes

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Eid-ul-Fitr and Parshuram Jayanti on April 22, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan made sure to extend his wishes. He took to Twitter and shared heartfelt greetings on all three occasions separately.

WHO IS LORD PARSHURAM?

Parshuram is considered to be the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that just like other avatars of the Lord, Parshuram too was born to kill evil. Aggression, warfare and valour define this incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who emphasized on equality and justice. Bhàrgava rāma, Jamadagnya rāma and Rambhadra are his other names. He was born to Brahman sage Jamadagni and his Kshatriya wife Renuka on top of Janapav hills in today's Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He worshipped Lord Shiva at the temple near the ashram where he stayed and prayed. It is named after his father Jamadagni Ashram.

T 4625 - Today is lord Parashuram Jayanti & auspicious day akshay trutiya

@sionvithalmandir श्री विठ्ठल मंदिर , 22 एप्रील 2023 , शनिवार , अक्षय्य तृतीया शुभ दिवस , भगवान परशुराम जयंती . pic.twitter.com/pJjFnoDqBy — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2023

Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It usually takes place during the Shukla Paksha Tritya in Vaisakha month. As a reverence to Lord Parshuram, who is hailed as a warrior Brahmin - Parshuram Jayanti is widely celebrated and many extended wishes on social media as well.

If legends are anything to go by then Parshuram is still on earth as he is Chiranjeevi and stays in meditative retirement. There are several temples of Lord Parshuram, like the famous one in south India at Pajaka near Udupi. Lord Vishnu's final avatar will be the Kalki avatar. In Kalki Purana, Parshuram is hailed as the martial guru of Kalki. He is usually depicted as the Brahmin with an axe in his hand.

AKSHAYA TRITIYA AND EID-UL-FITR 2023

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Date: The auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya or Akti, Akha Teej is the most-waited time of the year for Hindus and the Jain community. It is on the third day of the Shukla Paksha during Vaisakha month. People believe it to be the 'third day of unending prosperity'. The dates every year vary as per the Gregorian calendar. It is said that purchasing of gold on this day is auspicious. Also, making investments, marriages, and buying a new property - Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be perfect for it. Some even fast on this day, perform charity and help the needy.

Ancestors who are no longer with us are also remembered and prayed to for showering blessings on the family. It is also related to the Mahabharat when Shri Krishna presented the Akshaya Patra to Draupadi when Rishi Durvasa visited the Pandavas. In the divine Akshaya Patram, the food never stopped and Draupadi was able to feed a train of sages in tough times.

Eid 2023: The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan ends with Eid celebrations after a 30-day-long fasting ritual of keeping Rozas. Muslims across the globe eagerly wait for Eid to celebrate the festival with much gusto and fervour. Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr as it is called in some places, is being celebrated this year on April 22 in India this year. It is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

T 4625 - Eid Mubaarak pic.twitter.com/VNRdqN61Ds — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2023

The day and date of Eid may vary depending on different time zones and moon sightings.

