On road to recovery: Rahul Roy hospitalised again

Mumbai: Ailing actor Rahul Roy has been hospitalised again. He is undergoing speech therapy treatment at a private hospital in Mira Road.

The actor, who had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital earlier, was discharged in the morning of December 8. Roy was admitted to a private hospital in Mira Road on the same day in the afternoon and is currently undergoing speech therapy, Rahul's brother-in-law Romeer Sen informed IANS.

Sen further informed IANS that the actor will "take a few more weeks" to recover.

On Tuesday, Rahul Roy shared a photograph of himself where he can be seen eating breakfast in a hospital.

Along with the photo posted on his verified Instagram account, Roy also shared a check-in from a private hospital located in Mira Road. The actor also shared a photo with his sister Priyanka, or Pia.

"19th day In hospital enjoying breakfast. Road to recovery. Doctors and my sister @priyankaroy_pia keeping me on strict diet. Love to all," the actor captioned his photos.

"Aashiqui" fame actor Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his film "LAC: Live The Battle" in Kargil in the last week of November and was rushed back to Mumbai and admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Just a few days ago, Rahul had shared a check-in from the Mira Road hospital, where he is presently admitted. The actor had shared a photograph of himself with his sister Pia and brother-in-law Romeer.