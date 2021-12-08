हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arpita Khan

On Salma Khan's birthday, Arpita pens heartfelt note for 'the rock of our family'

Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan turned a year older today and so her daughter Arpita Khan penned a heart-warming post in order to make her feel special. 

On Salma Khan&#039;s birthday, Arpita pens heartfelt note for &#039;the rock of our family&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan turned a year older on Wednesday, her daughter Arpita Khan Sharma wrote a heartfelt message for "the rock of our family".

Taking to her Instagram handle, Arpita shared a family picture featuring her along with her mother Salma, husband and actor Aayush Sharma, and their kids Ahil and Ayat.
Further, she penned a beautiful open letter for her mom's special day.

 

"To my first friend, my best friend and my forever friend. I love fighting with you, I love bossing you around, I love gossiping with you and most of all I love knowing you are always there for me and you will always have my back. To the rock of our family, we love you very very much and are truly blessed to have you in our lives. Happiest Birthday to the worlds best mother @salmakhan1942," she wrote.

Fans, friends and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Happppyyy birthday to dearest Salma aunty," Shilpa Shetty wrote.

"Happy birthday to your mum," a social media user added.

Arpita tied the knot with Aayush in the year 2014. They are parents to five-year-old Ahil and were blessed with their second child, baby girl Ayat, on December 27, 2019.

 

