On Sanjay Dutt's birthday, wife Maanayata Dutt wishes hubby with 'love, health and success'!

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt share an unbreakable bond with each other. Last year, when Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 3 Lung Cancer, Maanayata firmly stood by him and helped him through the challenging battle.

New Delhi: Superstar Sanjay Dutt turns a year older on July 29 and on his birthday, wife Maanayata Dutt took to her social media to share all the good wishes for him. 

She wished him health, happiness, and strength. Maanayata wrote, "Wishing you a day of happy moments and a year of happy days...wishing you love, peace, health and success...may God always play in your team and continue to bless you with the courage and the fighting spirit that you have in your life... love you #happybirthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautyfullife #thankyougod"

Through Sanju Baba's tough times, wife Maanayata has always been a pillar of strength and support. 

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt share an unbreakable bond with each other. Last year, when Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 3 Lung Cancer, Maanayata firmly stood by him and helped him through the challenging battle. Fortunately, Sanjay Dutt is Cancer-Free now as announced by him in October last year.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata got married in 2008 in a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai and on October 21, 2010. The duo is blessed with twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

Dutt also has a daughter named Trishala from his first marriage with Richa Sharma. However, his daughter currently resides with her maternal grandparents in the US.

 

