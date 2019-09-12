On Saragarhi Day, 'Kesari' Akshay Kumar pays tribute to 21 Sikh bravehearts

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar paid tribute to the 21 Sikh bravehearts who martyred during the battle of Saragarhi of 1897. On Saragarhi Day, the actor took to Twitter and shared a still from his film 'Kesari', based on the same battle.

Along with the pic, he wrote, “My tributes to the bravehearts of the 36th Sikh Regiment, 21 Against 10,000...a sacrifice which will forever be etched in the pages of history and our hearts #SaragarhiDay”

The battle of Saragarhi was fought 122 years ago in which 21 Sikh soldiers bravely faced 10,000 Afghans. The tale of the Sikh soldiers' valour and courage was told in Akshay starrer 'Kesari', in which the actor played Havildar Ishar Singh, who led the battle.

The film's co-producer Zee Studios also remembered the martyrs and tweeted “On this day, an unmatchable saga of bravery was etched in the military history, when 21 brave soldiers laid their lives fighting against 10,000 Afghan tribesmen to save the pride of Saragarhi Fort. @akshaykumar #Kesari #SaragarhiDay”

'Kesari' took the box office by storm as soon as it hit the silver screens and was lauded for its intense moments and gripping storyline.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios.