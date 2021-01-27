On Shehnaaz Gill's birthday bash, Sidharth Shukla throws her in pool ahead of cake-cutting ceremony - Watch inside videos

New Delhi: The big daddy of reality shows, 'Bigg Boss' witnessed one of its most successful seasons in 'Bigg Boss 13' with Sidharth Shukla winning the trophy and hearts. Another contestant who became nation's favourite is Punjabi singer-actress Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. One year after the show, the love and adulation for the two remain the same.

Shehnaaz Gill turned a year older on January 27 and on her birthday eve guess who was with her? Well, no prize for guessing that it was none other than good friend Sidharth Shukla along with their respective families.

Shehnaaz shared a few inside party videos on Instagram where Sidharth can be seen giving her birthday swings before throwing her in the pool. Watch the fun videos here:

Also, do not miss out the cute chemistry between the two at the cake-cutting ceremony.

Others present at the party happen to be Sidharth Shukla's mother, Shehnaaz's mom and other close friends.

On the work front, Sidharth recently made his entry on 'Bigg Boss 14' Weekend Ka Vaar and gave some reality check to the current inmates.