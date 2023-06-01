On Singer KK's First Death Anniversary, Statue Installed Where He Performed His Last Gig

Kolkata: In a fitting tribute to singer KK on his first death anniversary on Wednesday, a statue was installed at Gurudas Mahavidyalaya in Kolkata. It's the same college where the 'Yaad Aayenge Ye Pal' hitmaker performed his last gig before he left for his heavenly abode. Some flowers were placed by students and staff on KK's statue to pay tribute to the iconic artiste. The college administration also gave a musical touch to the installation ceremony.

Speaking to ANI, local councillor Amal Chakraborty said, "KK was a magical man with his magical voice. This is very sad that Gurudas College event was his last concert."

Late singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly called KK, breathed his last on May 31 night. The 53-year-old singer passed away while performing for a college fest in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha. After feeling unwell during the performance, he was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The cause of death was reportedly a cardiac arrest.

KK debuted as a playback vocalist in Kadir's 'Kadhal Desam' with AR Rahman's hit songs 'Kalluri Saaley' and 'Hello Dr.' and then in AVM Productions musical film 'Minsara Kanavu' with 'Strawberry Kannae'. Finally, in 1999, he made his debut as a Bollywood playback singer with 'Tadap Tadap' in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

Though, prior to this, he had sung a small portion of the song 'Chhod Aaye Hum' from Gulzar's 'Maachis'.In the same year, he came out with his debut solo album titled 'Pal' with Leslie Lewis composing the music.

Every '90s kid will always remember KK for the album's title track 'Pal' and also 'Yaaron' which gave most school kids friendship goals. His voice struck a connection with listeners that left them wanting for more and such was the emotional connect that even today, these songs are played in school and office farewells.KK also appeared in the 'Josh of India' song for the support of the Indian Cricket Team during the 1999 Cricket World Cup.

He next sang 'Jab Bhi Koi Haseena' for the movie 'Hera Pheri' and by 2001, KK had sung songs like 'Jhanak Jhanak Baaje' for the movie 'Farz', 'Mil Jaye Khazana' for 'Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar' and 'Aaja Gufaon Mein' for 'Aks'. The following year he sang 'Dola Re Dola' and 'Maar Daala' for the movie 'Devdas' and 'Bardaasht' for Abbas Mastan's 'Humraaz'.Over the next few years, he kept giving hit Bollywood numbers in several films and finally in the year 2008, KK released his second album 'Humsafar' wherein the song 'Raina Bhai Kaari' was a mix of Bengali Baul with rock and had a tinge of S D Burman. Besides, KK had also sung an English Rock Ballad 'Cineraria'.

The year 2010 saw him sing songs like 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki' and 'Dil Kyun Yeh Mera' for the movie 'Kites'. In 2013, KK sang for an international album, 'Rise Up - Colors of Peace', which consisted of songs written by Turkish poet Fetullah Gulen and sung by artists from 12 countries. He recorded a song named 'Rose of My Heart' for the album.

Over the span of his almost 3-decade-long career KK sang more than 500 songs in Hindi and more than 200 songs in Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

He also received various honours including two Screen Awards for Best Playback Singer- Male (Non-Film Music) and many more. KK had married his childhood sweetheart Jyothy Krishna in 1991 and they had two children, Nakul and Taamara.