SITA NAVAMI 2023

On Sita Navami 2023, Adipurush's Janaki aka Kriti Sanon Visits Lord Rama-Sita Temple In Tulsibaug

Adipurush Release Date: The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 03:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Maa Sita Navmi, after launching the enchanting poster of Janaki along with the audio teaser of Ram Siya Ram, the leading lady of Adipurush Kriti Sanon reached one of the most revered Ram Mandir at Tulsibaug, Pune to seek the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram and Maa Sita.

This most worshipped Shri Ram Mandir of Pune was built around 1761 during the Peshwa rule. During her visit, Kriti Sanon not only performed puja to the deities but also soaked some peaceful and serene atmosphere of the temple. 

In the motion poster, Janaki’s adulation for Raghav is quite visible in her eyes. Along with that, the Ram Siya Ram song is vibing the emotion just right. Kriti exudes grace and courage as Janaki in this new poster. This soulful melody of ‘Ram Siya Ram’ is sung and composed Sachet-Parampara. 

Earlier, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya which is remarked as a pious day for new beginnings and eternal prosperity, team Adipurush released a reverberating lyrical audio clip of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in 5 different languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada respectively.

The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles.

Om Raut’s Adipurush, produced by Bhushan Kumar releases on June 16, 2023, globally.

 

