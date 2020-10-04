हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Soha Ali Khan

On Soha Ali Khan's birthday, scroll through these fab pics from her family life, courtesy Kunal Kemmu and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Soha Ali Khan is celebrating her 42nd birthday today.

On Soha Ali Khan&#039;s birthday, scroll through these fab pics from her family life, courtesy Kunal Kemmu and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

New Delhi: Actress-author Soha Ali Khan is celebrating her 42nd birthday today and on her special day, wishes are pouring in for her from her family and friends. Soha currently appears to be holidaying at an undisclosed location with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. 

To make her birthday extra special, Kunal made a postcard-worthy entry on Instagram with Soha and wrote, "To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn't know I had. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the Dictionary when I'm out of words. Happy Birthday my love."

Meanwhile, Kareena wished her sister-in-law by posting a picture of herself and the birthday girl with Inaaya and Taimur. 

"Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya's mom, Saifu and Saba's sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday you... We love you, Soha."

Soha, too, shared a wonderful photo of her "best birthday present ever".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best birthday present ever!!

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Three years old today  @khemster2

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3'. She debuted as an author in 2017 with 'The Perils of Being Moderately Famous'.

Happy birthday, Soha Ali Khan!

Tags:
Soha Ali KhanSoha Ali Khan BirthdayKareena Kapoor KhanKunal Kemmu
Next
Story

Knew what I was getting into, Anurag Kashyap did not trick me: 'Sacred Games' actor Jatin Sarna on his nude scene
  • 65,49,373Confirmed
  • 1,01,782Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M3S

Will LJP remain in NDA or not? BJP meet underway in Delhi