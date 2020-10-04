On Soha Ali Khan's birthday, scroll through these fab pics from her family life, courtesy Kunal Kemmu and Kareena Kapoor Khan

New Delhi: Actress-author Soha Ali Khan is celebrating her 42nd birthday today and on her special day, wishes are pouring in for her from her family and friends. Soha currently appears to be holidaying at an undisclosed location with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

To make her birthday extra special, Kunal made a postcard-worthy entry on Instagram with Soha and wrote, "To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn't know I had. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the Dictionary when I'm out of words. Happy Birthday my love."

Meanwhile, Kareena wished her sister-in-law by posting a picture of herself and the birthday girl with Inaaya and Taimur.

"Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya's mom, Saifu and Saba's sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday you... We love you, Soha."

Soha, too, shared a wonderful photo of her "best birthday present ever".

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3'. She debuted as an author in 2017 with 'The Perils of Being Moderately Famous'.

Happy birthday, Soha Ali Khan!