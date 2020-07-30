हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonu Sood

On Sonu Sood's birthday, Twitter explodes with wishes for 'real hero'

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, Sonu Sood, like a good samaritan, sent hundreds of migrants back home through private buses and ensured everyone reached home safely. 

On Sonu Sood&#039;s birthday, Twitter explodes with wishes for &#039;real hero&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood celebrates his birthday on July 30. On this special occasion, Twitter exploded with good wishes for the star with fans hailing him as the 'real hero' for standing up in the times of crisis and extending help. 

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, Sonu Sood, like a good samaritan, sent hundreds of migrants back home through private buses and ensured everyone reached home safely. Ever since lockdown, Sonu has been helping people who reach out to him through social media. He also donated 25,000 face shields to Mumbai police to fight COVID-19.

During the coronavirus outbreak crisis, Sonu Sood has ensured hassle-free journey for migrant workers pan India and his efforts have been lauded by one and sundry. Take a look at the birthday wishes:

On the professional front, Sonu Sood has acted in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Punjabi films. He made his debut in 1999 with Tamil films such as Kallazhagar and Nenjinile respectively. Then he was seen in a villain's role in Telugu film 'Hands Up!' the year after. 

In 2001, he was seen in Tamil entertainer Majunu. In Bollywood, he was first seen in 2002 release Shaheed-E-Azam, as Bhagat Singh but it was in Mani Ratnam's Yuva in 2004 and Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005 that Sonu Sood was noticed. 

Ever since he has acted in many blockbuster hits. He has several interesting projects in his kitty. 

Here's wishing the 'real hero' Sonu Sood a very happy birthday!

 

Sonu Sood
