On SP Balasubrahmanyam's birthday, Twitterati pour wishes and make it a top trend!

New Delhi: The legendary singer-music director SP Balasubrahmanyam celebrates his birthday on June 4 and to make it a special day for SPB or Balu (as he is fondly called) his fans thronged Twitter and made #SPBalasubrahmanyam a top trend.

Twitterati poured birthday wishes for the 73-year-old singer. Take a look:

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. In fact, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages reportedly. The singer has been showered with several awards and honours in his illustrious singing career.

He bagged six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages; Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi respectively. He also won twenty-five Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards for his works towards Telugu cinema, numerous other state awards from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. 

The veteran singer won Bollywood Filmfare Award and six Filmfare Awards South.

SP Balasubrahmanyam received the much-coveted Padma Shri Award in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011 respectively.

For the longest, during Salman Khan's earlier movies, SP Balasubrahmanyam was the voice behind all his songs. 

 

