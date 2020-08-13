हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sridevi

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, let's take a look at the eternal diva's incredible fashion sense

Sridevi was India's first female superstar. The diva ruled the movie industry in the 80s and 90s and worked for five decades.

On Sridevi&#039;s birth anniversary, let&#039;s take a look at the eternal diva&#039;s incredible fashion sense
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sridevi.kapoor

There can never be anyone like her. Sridevi was one of Indian cinema's iconic superstars. We lost her in February 2018 and the void can simply not be filled. It's Sridevi's birth anniversary on Thursday, August 13. She would have been 57 today.

Sridevi was India's first female superstar. The diva ruled the movie industry in the 80s and 90s and worked for five decades. She was an absolute style icon and queen of glamour. She redefined style and was a trendsetter. She never refrained from experimenting with her looks in films and carried every outfit with elegance and elan. Even her appearances at parties and events were always a hit.

She made sari look glamorous too. Remember 'Kaate Nahin Kat Te Yeh Din Yeh Raat' and the 'Chandni' song?

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, we thought of collating some of her breathtaking pictures from Instagram. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wearing my favourite @manishmalhotra05 Jewellery by @gemsjewelspalace

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wearing my favourite @manishmalhotra05 in Moscow

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LA with my baby 

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wearing @abujanisandeepkhosla 

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wearing my favourite designer @manishmalhotra05  and jewelry by Anmol 

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Miss my baby

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

Sridevi, you will always be the eternal diva of Bollywood. We miss you!

