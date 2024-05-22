Advertisement
SUHANA KHAN

On Suhana Khan's Birthday, BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Shower Lovely Wishes

Suhana Khan Birthday: Suhana made her entry into the film industry with her debut film, 'The Archies', which was directed by Zoya Akhtar. 

|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 11:30 AM IST|Source: ANI
On Suhana Khan's Birthday, BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Shower Lovely Wishes Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Ahmedabad: Star couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan turned a year older on Wednesday. Making her feel special on her special day, her close friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor posted adorable birthday wishes on their respective social media handles.

Shanaya dropped a candid picture with Suhana from one of the IPL matches of KKR. The image has Shanaya adorably looking at Suhana while they cheered for KKR. " Happy birthday sister (purple heart). Love you long time," she captioned the post. Ananya's post also features a picture from KKR's IPL match.
Calling Suhana her "best girl", Ananya took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy birthday to my best girl! There's no one like you in the whole world and I love you suzie. This pic is us at our happiest doing what we love the most."

Suhana celebrated her birthday eve by witnessing KKR's spellbinding performance against SRH in IPL's qualifier 1 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. She was present in stands with her father Shah Rukh, little brother AbRam, friends Ananya, Shanaya and Navya Nanda.

Navya also extended her warm greetings to Suhana on social media. She posted a gorgeous picture of Suhana and wrote, "Happy Birthday Suhana (Red heart emoji)."

Suhana made her entry into the film industry with her debut film, 'The Archies', which was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Suhana played Veronica Lodge in The Archies, which is streaming on Netflix India. The film also marked the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

In the coming months, Suhana will reportedly be seen alongside Shah Rukh in her next film, King. 

