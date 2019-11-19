On Sushmita Sen's birthday, 'jaan' Rohman Shawl pens a heartfelt note

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and popular Bollywood actress Sushmita celebrates her birthday on November 19. And to make her 44th birthday even more special, boyfriend Rohman Shawl shared a heartfelt note along with a picturesque photo of the diva.

His adorable note reads: Just as the rising sun brings light to the world,you my love, bring light to my life !! Truth be told, i wanted to write paragraphs about you on this special day, but hey, when i think about you i am just as awestruck & speechless as i was, when i saw you sitting there while taking this picture!! My gorgeous woman, you make me want to be a better MAN each and every day of my life !! Ab isse zyada Khuda se aur kya mangu,usne toh puri kaainaat se mujhe nawaaza hain ! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY JAAN #44 lets rule this number as well !!! @sushmitasen47 Bring it on !!

Sushmita and Rohman have been together for a year now and are often spotted hanging out with each other. Their social media PDA too grabs the limelight and is super cutesy.

The couple is majorly into fitness and even work out together at times.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film.