On Taimur Ali Khan's birthday mommy Kareena Kapoor writes heartwarming note, here's what she said

New Delhi: As Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan turned four today (December 20), Kareena took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message for her lil munchkin. Kareena, who is expecting her second child soon, shared a picture of Taimur carrying a haystack.

In her post dedicated to Taimur, Kareena wrote, “My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake…”

She added, “Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma. Happy Birthday Son... My Tim.”

Kareena also shared a video of a collage of Taimur’s never-before-seen pictures, enjoying and making cute poses.

Have a look:

Taimur is one of the famous star kids and undoubtedly the most-photographed kid of Bollywood. His pictures and videos go viral in no time.

Meanwhile, on Taimur’s birthday, Kareena announced her new book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible’ where the actress will discuss all things related to pregnancy for the moms-to-be. The book is slated for a 2021 release.

"Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I'll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can't wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021," Kareena wrote on Instagram.