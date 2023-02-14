On Valentine's Day 2023, Rashmika Mandanna Gives Sneak Peek of her Bedroom, But Don't miss the Adorable Pooch - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Rashmika Mandanna is quite active on social media and often posts new photos and videos thereby garnering all the attention, which made her National Crush. The actress shared a video of herself with her pooch, Aura to extend warm wishes for Valentine's Day to her fans.

In the video, the actress can be seen laying down and playing with her pooch, Aura. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Valentine's day from us to you my loves "

The video which was posted recently has already started trending on the net. Rashmika's fans have flooded the video with comments like, "", "love you my crush" and many others.

On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen in films like 'Pushpa 2', opposite Allu Arjun. She also has 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.