On World Health Day, Sara Ali Khan wishes everyone to stay motivated, positive just like her – Watch

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan posted an inspiring message on World Health Day, which falls on April 7, with a video of her breaking into an impromptu jig during one of her vacations in New York. The clip features Sara happily dancing to the beats of a musician on the streets and believe us it’s the kind of motivation you need right now as the world reels under the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because Happy = Healthy. So Happy World Health Day. Stay motivated and positive - it’s the only way especially since for now, at home we must stay! #staysafe #stayhome #stayfit,” Sara captioned her post.

Take a look:

Sara is one of the most fit actresses of the industry and even at this time of lockdown, she has not skipped her workout regime. She is working out at home and giving us some major fitness goals.

Off late, she has also revealed her love for classical dance and posted videos for her fans to keep everyone motivated.

Sara, meanwhile, has also pledged to donate to the PM-CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus.

On the work front, Sara, who made her debut in 2018 with ‘Kedarnath’, was last seen in ‘Love Aaj Kal’. Her upcoming film is ‘Coolie No 1’ with Varun Dhawan.