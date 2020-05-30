One month after Irrfan Khan's death, wife Sutapa Sikdar pens heartwarming post saying, 'till we meet again'

New Delhi: Legendary Indian actor Irrfan Khan left this world on April 29, 2020. He was rushed to Kokilaben hospital due to colon infection a day before he died. The actor par excellence battled was suffering from a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour for two long years and had shared the news of his illness first on social media. A month into his death, wife Sutapa Sikdar penned an emotional note.

Sutapa, a theatre veteran and his classmate from the National School of Drama (NSD) wrote on her Facebook: ''Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about." It's just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again.

She even tagged two beautiful and heartwarming pictures of Irrfan along with the post.

The unfortunate news of Irrfan's demise sent shockwaves across the globe with fans and well-wishers thronging social media to offer their condolences. Celebs from Hollywood, Bollywood and Pakistan expressed grief over his sudden and untimely demise.

Irrfan's last rites were performed on April 29, at the Versova Kabrastan in Andheri, Mumbai. His relatives and close ones paid their last respects. Throughout his illustrious showbiz career, the master craftsman was applauded for several of his notable works and praised for many.

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders including entertainment industry people have mourned his death and offered condolences to family and friends in this hour of grief.