Rishi Kapoor

One month after Rishi Kapoor's death, wife Neetu Kapoor remembers him with a classic song!

Rishi Kapoor, who was always vocal about issues on Twitter, had first disclosed about his illness on the micro-blogging site. 

One month after Rishi Kapoor&#039;s death, wife Neetu Kapoor remembers him with a classic song!

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. He died at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Thursday, 8.45 am. The stalwart was battling Leukemia for the past two years and underwent treatment for it in New York for almost a year. 

With exactly one month to his demise, wife Neetu Kapoor shared a classic song snippet by Vera Lynn along with a throwback picture of the two looking gorgeous together. She wrote: "Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye Cheerio, here I go on my way With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye Give me a smile, I can keep for a while In my heart while I'm away."

He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor, who was always vocal about issues on Twitter, had first disclosed about his illness on the micro-blogging site. 

All through his tough times, Neetu Kapoor stood like a rock behind him. The two cemented a great bond of love and affection - giving picture-perfect relationship goals to fans and followers. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor worked in several movies like Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Do Dooni Chaar amongst various others together.

 

