One’s modest social lifestyle can inspire others too: Pranay Vivek Patil

New Delhi: A leader is someone who is known for his ability to lead but a leader becomes a hero when he refuses to compromise on his ideology and always stands with his people. It is really rare these days to find a man who has dedicated his life towards his people, the ones who he represents and the ones who believe in him.

Pranay Vivek Patil is the man who has been the voice of farmers in Karnataka during all the farmers’ protests. Pranay has a history of helping and working towards the upliftment of the underprivileged communities in Belgaum, the city he’s serving and he never ceases to amaze us with his foundation’s humanitarian work.

Pranay Vivek Patil has a very interesting story, a story that resembles the Hero’s journey that we all read about in Joseph Campbell’s novels.

Pranay who has done his higher education in Germany and is now an engineer has a mind that always thinks about the poorer sections of society. Pranay has been running Abhaji Foundation for a long time and he’s seen as a hero in his constituency.

When we talked to Pranay, we found that his views and concerns with the farm laws seemed quite valid. Pranay, who is against privatisation shared with us that our goal should be long term and it should take care of the farmers who are below the poverty line as they are the ones most prone to corporate exploitation.

We found out more by contacting people from Abhaji Kisan Sena to get deeper and meaningful insights into Pranay’s ideologies and his concerns.

First we talked to A.Bichu who is the inamdar of Kudachi and the national director of Abhaji Kisan Sena. He told us, “Shri Vasantrao Patil’s grandson shri Pranay V. Patil has the same qualities that his grandfather had. He is a staunch follower of his grandfather’s ideology. He has the same ideals, same philosophy, same principles and same character as Shri V.L. Patil aka Abhaji.”

While we were talking to him, he insisted that we talk to some small farmers and even they told us that it is only because of Pranay that their standard of living has changed as they have become more optimistic about the future. Pranay’s foundation also takes care of their children’s education and they are looking forward to a shining future.

We also had the opportunity to speak to a very enthusiastic Shruti Sangwan who is also the president of Abhaji Kisan Sena and she said, “For me Pranay bhaiyaji is the form of Mahakal. We have been together since childhood. Blood relatives have deceived me but not bhaiyaji. He has saved many families like mine from goons like Khan.”

Then Dr Nutan Bhore who is also a member of the Abhaji Foundation said, “He is very much interested in giving a helping hand to whoever is needed. He is grounded and a very good human being for our generation.”

“Pranay Patil has always raised his hand for farmers and never steps back when it comes to the welfare of farmers.” Said Prasad Katarki who is a reputed businessman and director of Abhaji foundation.

This shows how one’s modest social lifestyle can inspire others too. Indian politics needs people like Pranay V Patil.

