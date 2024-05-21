Opinion: Kiara Advani And Nancy Tyagi, Two Indian Women Who Rocked The Cannes Red Carpet

New Delhi: Cannes is not just a celebration of cinema, but the Croisette is the perfect place to put your best couture foot forward. It is also that time of the year when a bevy of Bollywood beauties step down at the French Rivera. However this time their numbers are few and far between, as the number of influencers have bypassed the film folk.

So bringing our focus back to fashion, the desi entourage did give us several why o’ why moments. Fashion pundits and fans stand united that Shane and Falguni’s gold-inspired ensemble or the confetti gown did no justice to the most beautiful woman in the world Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

A Cannes regular, though Aishwarya Rai Bachchan defended her designers, all we can say is pretty, please change your stylists.

However, two ladies stood out in their Cannes Debut, actor Kiara Advani and influencer Nancy Tyagi. Kiara represented India at the Red Sea’s Foundation” Women in Cinema Gala Dinner, hosted by Vanity Fair.

On day one the actor stepped out in a white ivory satin ensemble designed by Prabal Gurung. Accessorising the thigh-high slit gown with pearl earrings the actor looked cool and vibed well in the Cannes ambiance, which screams Glamour and Sophistication.

It was vintage Hollywood for the Gala night. Kiara opted for a black and pink mermaid-fit corseted gown with a bow at the back, Black lace gloves came paired with a gorgeous yellow gold Rs. 30-crore BVLGARI Serpenti necklace and a pink gold BVLGARI ring.

“Simple, classy does it. Kiara’s stylist got it right. The clothes complemented her figure, the make-up was subtle, and it seemed easy without trying too hard,” says a designer on Kiara’s look. Further what Bollywood sometimes without the exception of Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone gets wrong, is that more is less. It is usually the other way around. We have better handlooms, and craftsmanship, and can do so much better, than what we do.”

The other one turning heads was fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi, who walked as part of the Brut India squad. In a self-stitched pink voluminous gown with several layers and a long train, Nancy looked elegant and stylish. The influencer won applause from actors Sonam Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar for her self-styled creation.

“Nancy stood out, and imagine no one knew who she was and now she will best remember. That's what fashion is it needs to stand out,” says a designer.

In the words of Coco Chanel, fashion changes but style endures. Hopefully, some designers and stylists would take note of the same.