Opinion: Nora Fatehi Disses Feminism But Is Also Reaping Its Benefits!

New Delhi: A few days ago I happened to hear Nora Fatehi candidly speak about being the sole breadwinner for her large family, and her struggles in becoming financially independent and professionally stable. One couldn’t help but marvel and respect this lady’s conviction and determination to make a living, that to a very successful one in a foreign country and an industry, in this case, the film industry that is extremely difficult to navigate.

However, a few days later, her nonchalant statement where she lashed out against feminism saying it had brainwashed women and made them miserable, came not only as ignorant but misinformed as well.

“Feminism. I don’t believe in this shit. I think feminism f**ked up our society. The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer. I don’t believe in people who think that’s not true. I think women are nurturers, yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent but to a certain extent. They should also be ready to take on the role of being a mother, a wife and a nurturer. Just like a man should be ready to take the role of being a provider, a breadwinner and a father and a husband. We call it an old-school, traditional way of thinking. I call it the normal way of thinking. It’s just that feminism f***ed it up a little bit. We are all equal in more sentimental things but in societal things, we are not equal. Feminism inherently, on the base level, is great. I also advocate for women’s rights, I also want girls to go to school. However, when feminism becomes radical, it becomes dangerous for the society, ” she said.

As the clip became viral, which is true for anything that stars Nora, one couldn’t help but wonder if she had got the meaning and aspect of feminism wrong. Her soaring success in the film industry, calling the shots and living by her own rules is nothing less than a victory for feminists, all those women long before her who craved for the socio-economic and political equality of the sexes. Many called her out saying she was indeed resting and basking in the effort and contribution of generations of women across the world, who had championed the cause of women and the generations to follow.

One does not need to look beyond the film industry where she works, in this case, Bollywood. The representation of female characters which were largely represented by men has undergone a sea change. From the sacrificing mother to a damsel in distress to a woman in charge of her own life. Films have often mirrored the complex socio-political and cultural dynamics of society. From gender representation on screen to being involved in the creative process, it has been a collective effort on the part of women as well as men to bring balance, and why not?

Many of the leading female stars who currently rule the box office are also wives, mothers and striking a balance between home and work. Some have chosen not to marry, or keep themselves tied in unhappy relationships, but that does not make them any less achievers, they are empowered and complete individuals in this case women in every sense of the word.

So what did Nora Fatehi get wrong, the essence and meaning of the word feminism? Many asked her to google the meaning of the word, which is defined as the advocacy of women’s rights based on the equality of sexes”. The benefits that she is reaping, like in the recent film “Madgaon Express” Nora has a heavier pay cheque than the male leads, if it wasn’t for feminism, and women wanting equality, than what is it says a film critic.

Over the years feminism and what defines a feminist has been misconstrued and is a debate for another time. But Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives a nuanced explanation of feminism saying for her it was the freedom to make choices without judgement.

Though Nora Fatehi is entitled to her own opinion, having the bandwidth to voice her opinion and live by her rules, one would like to remind her, that it was only made possible by those who even had to fight to breathe and take a step towards the life they seek.