Orry Recreates Jaya Bachchan's Rude Behaviour With Sonali Bendre

Orry ignores Sonali Bendre just like Jaya Bachchan and the internet cannot stop laughing.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2024, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Orry Recreates Jaya Bachchan's Rude Behaviour With Sonali Bendre Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is an internet sensation and not one content created by the influencer hasn't gone viral. He is a viral social media star and stays relevant with his content. The latest he was seen recreating the moment between Jaya Bachchan and Sonali Bendre that went viral where the veteran diva was seen walking off the moment Sonali arrived to pose for the paparazzi along with Shweta Bachchan. This video of Jaya Bachchan's rude behaviour was strongly criticised by the netizens. And how Orry who loves to be in the news has managed to recreate the same moment with the actress and gave a light moment to all his followers.

The video is being loved by the netizens and they love how he has taken the jibe at Jaya Bachchan without any offence. Orry is a favourite celebrity in the house and his camaraderie with every single Bollywood star often leaves fans wondering what he does. But he Orry and he is a liver. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Talking about Jaya Bachchan's rude behaviour with Sonali Bendre, the actress reacted to it once In an interview with iDiva she was asked about the same and she mentioned it meant nothing and she only has utmost love and respect for Jaya ji,"  Jaya ji is concerned, I have utmost love and respect for her. She’s only given me love till date"

Sonali Bendre and Orry's recreation is leaving the internet on splits.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

