Orry Takes A Hilarious Dig At Nirmala Sitharaman For Imposing 18% Tax On Caramel Popcorn

Mumbai: Internet’s favorite socialite Orhan Awatramani, lovingly known as Orry, has found his latest target for humor—caramel popcorn and the recently imposed 18% GST on it. In a hilarious Instagram video, Orry simplified the “popcorn tax drama” while also sneaking in some self-deprecating humour, leaving fans and followers in splits.

In his video, Orry humorously explained the GST classification on popcorn using two bowls. Holding one bowl, he said, “This is ‘namkeen’ popcorn with 5% GST, and this is ‘non-namkeen’ popcorn with 18% GST. I am also 18% GST.” Yes, Orry didn’t miss the chance to call himself exclusive, adding in his caption, “It’s because I am sweet.” Naturally, this left his followers in fits of laughter.

Orry’s playful take on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s GST classification quickly went viral, with his comment section buzzing with witty responses. One fan quipped, “Nirmala Tai got Orry talking about taxes,” while another joked, “Now that popcorn must cost 25 lakhs because it’s Orry verified.”

The buzz around Orry’s post comes in the wake of caramel popcorn being classified as a luxury item and subject to an 18% GST. This decision has sparked debates online, with many finding humor in the situation, much like Orry did.

Known for his witty humor and luxe lifestyle, Orry has built a strong following among celebrities and netizens alike. Whether it’s rubbing shoulders with Bollywood stars or poking fun at everyday topics, he always knows how to keep the internet entertained.

With this popcorn post, Orry has once again proven that he can make even tax regulations amusing. His followers are eagerly waiting to see what he’ll tackle next. Moral of the story? Taxes may be serious, but a dash of humour can make anything pop.