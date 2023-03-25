topStoriesenglish2587621
BOMBAY JAYASHRI

Oscar Nominated Carnatic Singer Bombay Jayashri Suffers Brain Aneurysm, Undergoes Surgery In UK

Bombay Jayashri Health Update: The singer suffered a brain aneurysm and has undergone surgery. She is currently stable.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

Mumbai: Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri was recently rushed to a hospital after she was found unconscious in her hotel room in the UK. The Oscar-nominated singer is said to have suffered a brain aneurysm and has reportedly undergone a surgery. As per media reports, her condition is stable.

The 58-year-old singer has recently returned to England after a decade. She was slated to perform at London's Tung auditorium, Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, University of Liverpool on Friday.

The noted singer was recently conferred with the prestigious title of "Sangita Kalanidhi" for 2023 by The Madras Music Academy in Chennai. She received an Oscar nomination for the song titled 'Pi's Lullaby' from the Irrfan-starrer 'Life of Pi'.

She was born in Kolkata in a Tamil family and was raised in Mumbai and is known for her distinct voice and her ability to sing in all four south Indian languages as well as in Hindi.

In 2021, she was conferred upon with India's fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri.

 

