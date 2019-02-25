हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Oscars 2019: Priyanka Chopra shares a throwback picture, wishes nominees luck

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who made her debut at the Oscars in 2016, shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle.

Oscars 2019: Priyanka Chopra shares a throwback picture, wishes nominees luck

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who made her debut at the Oscars in 2016, shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle.

The actress also sent out her best wishes to the nominees. PeeCee wrote, "Priyanka wrote: "My first Oscars! Good luck to all of tonight's nominees! You've already won!" 

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen posing for the photo-op in a white Zuhair Murad gown, paired with pearl-drop earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My first Oscars! Good luck to all of tonight's nominees! You've already won! #throwback

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

On the personal front, the actress's whirlwind romance with international singing sensation Nick Jonas took the internet by storm last year. The couple got married at Jodhpur's Umaid Palace Bhavan in presence of close family and friends. Pee Cee and Nick's wedding was a grand affair and the pictures speak for themselves how happy the bride and groom are after tying the knot.

The two continue giving us major couple goals each time they are spotted together or indulge in Instagram PDA. On the ocassion of Valentine's Day, both Pee Cee and Nick shared endearing pictures with each other.

Fans lovingly call them 'Nickyanka' and can't wait to know more about the newlyweds.

