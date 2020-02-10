हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
oscars 2020

Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman's cape has names of snubbed female directors

For the second straight year, female directors did not make it to the directing category at the Academy Awards.

Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman&#039;s cape has names of snubbed female directors
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@faveslooks

Los Angeles: Actress Natalie Portman's Oscars outfit featured names of female directors not nominated for an Oscar at the ceremony this year.

A Los Angeles Times journalist took to Twitter to post the video, showing that Portman's outfit bore the names of Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Lorene Scafaria, Marielle Heller and Mari Diop, and others, reports thewrap.com.

"I wanted to recognise the women who were not recognised for their incredible work this year in a subtle way," she explained.

For the second straight year, female directors did not make it to the directing category at the Academy Awards. So when the nominees were announced last month, many people criticised it.

Nominated in the category are Martin Scorsese for "The Irishman", Todd Phillips for "Joker", Sam Mendes for "1917", Quentin Tarantino for "Once Upon a Timea in Hollywood" and Bong Joon Ho for "Parasite".

It's not the first time that Portman has pointed out an awards ceremony for snubbing female filmmakers. While presenting the best director award at the Golden Globes in 2018, she quipped: "and now, here are the all male nominees".

 

 

Tags:
oscars 2020Academy Awards 2020Academy awardNatalie Portman
Next
Story

Oscars 2020: AR Rahman's 'Jai ho' in original song montage

Must Watch

PT7M6S

After AAP questions on EVM, Election Commission replies