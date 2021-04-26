हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Oscars 2021: Daniel Kaluuya credits parents having sex for win, mom left speechless!

Hollywood actor Daniel Kaluuya bagged the Best Supporting Actor for his work in "Judas And The Black Messiah" at the Oscars 2021 and gave a hilarious acceptance speech that left his mother bewildered.

Oscars 2021: Daniel Kaluuya credits parents having sex for win, mom left speechless!
File photo

Los Angeles: Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor for his work in "Judas And The Black Messiah" at the 93rd Academy Awards held in the city, on Monday morning India time. His acceptance speech tickled the funny bone at the ceremony, and his mother's priceless reaction has gone viral.

The nominees in the Best Supporting Actor were announced by last year's Best Supporting Actress Laura Dern.

Later, on winning, Kaluuya said: "I'd like to thank my mom. Thank you so much for pouring into me. You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings so I can stand at my fullest height."

He added: "There's so much work to do, guys, and that's on everyone in this room. This ain't no single-man job. I look at every single one of you: We've got work to do. I'm gonna get back to work Tuesday morning because tonight, I'm going up. 

"We're going up! We're enjoying ourselves tonight because we've got to celebrate. We've got to celebrate life, man. We're breathing! We're walking! It's incredible. life's incredible!" he added. 

The speech later took an amusing turn when he acknowledged the reason he was there at the Oscars to win an award.

"My mom, my dad; they had sex, it's amazing! I'm here! I'm so happy to be alive, so I want to celebrate that tonight," he said. 

As soon as his speech finished, the camera panned to his mother, who had a flummoxed reaction even as the actor's sister could not stop laughing. The clip has now gone viral.

